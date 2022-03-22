A day-long look through history began the celebration of the City of Athens’ bicentennial on Friday.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum played host to the events, which included re-enactments, displays of historical art and items and the unveiling of the city’s anniversary poster.
Festivities began at 1 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m., culminating in the unveiling and a followup reception. Prior to the unveiling, members of the Community Artists League (CAL) received awards for their artwork and Mayor Bo Perkinson and City Manager C. Seth Sumner both spoke.
“I’ve noted a sense of community here today,” Perkinson told those gathered. “Volunteer citizens are so integral to what we do here. You are integral to what this city is, what it’s been and what it will be in the future. The idea of being the Friendly City is part of the sense of community.”
Perkinson also pointed out the importance of the museum in keeping the city’s history alive.
“This museum is a jewel of the community,” he said.
He also credited the work of others in the community for Athens becoming what it is.
“Our business sector — profit and nonprofit — all that has sustained us over 200 years,” he said. “I appreciate all they have contributed to help make the community what it is.”
He concluded by noting that Athens is a special place and appreciating that is important.
“Let us be thankful to God for bestowing the blessings on us that have made us what we are,” he said.
Sumner opened his comments by referencing Elijah Hurst, the man who originally suggested the name of Athens after the Greek city and the role that Sumner played in an earlier re-enactment.
“We stand on the shoulders of great leaders who have come before us,” he said. “We truly represent republic — our citizens being engaged ... to make it what it is today. You are the leaders who give us the orders and we go make it happen.”
Sumner said it is important that Athens continue moving forward as time progresses and he referenced the Ephebic Oath, which was taken by Greek youth in the military.
“We will transmit the city not only not less than, but greater and more beautifully than it was transmitted to us,” he said. “That is our oath to you.”
After the speakers, the bicentennial poster was unveiled. Featuring an assortment of historical people and places, the poster was designed and created by Allan Sibley, a Sweetwater resident who is the president of the East Tennessee Arts Center.
Sibley noted that he was approached about creating the poster by Paul Willson in 2019. He also was commissioned with creating the bicentennial poster for Monroe County in 2020.
