One of the hardest aspects of change people had to learn during the pandemic was social distancing.
As the Cleveland State Community College Vice President of Finance and Chief Operating Officer Alisha Fox, a resident of Birchwood, accepted that challenge. For all her efforts during the pandemic, Fox was chosen as the 2021 Community First Award Honoree for Education.
As news involving COVID-19 was continuing to evolve, Fox developed “Know Before You Go,” a campaign to educate everyone on what to expect on campus for the fall 2020 semester after working remotely for a few months.
It was a four word plan that addressed all the integral issues pertaining to COVID-19 concerns, such as health and safety protocols, facility access, cleaning protocols, communications plans, teaching and learning plans, and screening forms that were utilized for several months on campus.
She also adjusted impacted budgets and finances with a group of senior staff in regard to how to best handle COVID-19 grant funds.
“Although we made a swift and successful transition to remote coursework, some skills and disciplines require hands-on experience, such as welding, EMS/paramedic and law enforcement training,” Fox said. “I am proud to say that we began offering these opportunities sooner than many of our sister institutions safely because we heard from students and faculty that this was needed.”
As part of getting students back on campus, Fox created protocols that included designated entrances for each building, checkpoints to allow access to buildings and temperature checks with COVID-19 screenings.
The college also increased restroom and touchpoint cleaning while offering hand sanitizing stations in each building. Officials noted that because of these precautions, the college was able to successfully go back to normalcy by the beginning of May this year.
Fox also spearheaded two new building projects for CSCC during the pandemic.
She was lead during the building of the new Health and Science Center on the college’s campus. This building opened in March and was the first building to be built on the campus in over 46 years. It houses all healthcare and science majors with laboratories, simulated hospital rooms and a physician’s office.
She also managed building the new McMinn Higher Education Center in Athens that opened in June. The center gives students the opportunity to take classes in Athens rather than traveling to the main campus.
She is currently working on renovating the Humanities building for student access this fall semester.
“There are many educators in our region who did amazing jobs helping their schools through the pandemic,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “In addition to her success as Cleveland State’s COVID-19 leader, Alisha Fox served as project manager for two new academic facilities: one in Cleveland and one in Athens. These projects totaled $43 million and provided many good-paying jobs during a difficult economic period.”
Many of Fox’s colleagues and her team describe her as “a person who excels through adversity and who faces challenges like the pandemic to ultimately serve her community and the students at CSCC.”
“It was a challenging year, but as someone who has never met a challenge they didn’t love, I can say I am proud of our entire CSCC team and how we came together and accomplished great things to continue to meet the needs of our community during an incredibly difficult time,” stated Fox.
Fox will be honored at the Community First Awards Gala hosted by Cleveland State Community College in September at the Barn at Faith Farms in Athens.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Cindy Dawson at 423-614-8703. Tickets for the gala are currently on sale online at mycs.cc/commu nityfirst
All proceeds from the event will go to the CSCC Foundation Annual Campaign.
