The Etowah Carnegie Library is currently conducting a survey in hopes of being able to better serve the Etowah community.
According to Library Director Briana Pagdon, the library is conducting a “Patron Satisfaction Survey” and wishes to receive feedback from as many people in the Etowah community as possible.
“It is a survey for all of the community members in our service area,” Pagdon said. “We want to hear people who use the library as well as from those who don’t and we hope to obtain information on what we are doing right, what we can improve on and how we can better serve the community.”
The last survey the Carnegie Library Conducted was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
“A lot has changed from that time,” Pagdon stated. “We have all new staff, there is a lot of new stuff going on in the library and we just want to check in with our patrons and see how we can serve them better.”
Anyone who is interested in participating in the survey can do so by visiting the Etowah Carnegie Library website at www.etowahlibrary.com or by visiting the City of Etowah website at cityofetowahtn.com, the library Facebook page or fill out a paper form at the library itself, Etowah City Hall, the Etowah Community Center or the Etowah Senior Center,
“We have a goal of 300 responses and we are hoping that we can reach that in six to eight weeks, but there isn’t a strict deadline at this time,” she noted. “Although the title is patron satisfaction survey we want to hear back from everyone in the community and not just those who consider themselves to be library patrons. This is for everybody and it’s a good chance to give us some feedback and to let us know what you think.”
Pagdon also discussed several programs the library is currently offering to interested parties.
“We are starting up a children’s story time again on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m.,” she noted. “We still have our friends of the library used book sales on the first Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the first floor of the library and we are already in the process of planning our summer reading program and we are very excited about that.”
The theme for the Summer Reading Program will be “All Together Now” and will be a unity-themed program starting the first week of June.
