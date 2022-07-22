Work on the Meigs County theater is currently halted due to lack of funds to continue the project.
According to Meigs County-Decatur Chamber of Commerce Director George Thomas, more funds are needed to make the community theater revival a reality.
“We are at a virtual standstill on the theater,” Thomas said. “We have been reaching out for grant funds from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Rural Development, the tourism boards and so far we have not been awarded any grants to assist us with the completion of the project.”
Renovating the theater is an extensive project running $1.2 million for completion.
“We have spent $400,000 to date,” Thomas noted. “Honestly we are spent out so we are going to have to wait until additional funds are available to continue the project.”
Aside from looking into grants, Thomas noted they would gladly accept help from the community as well.
“We are currently looking for grant funds but we will also accept aid from individual donors who wish to support the project,” Thomas noted. “Labor is just as important as funding so if anyone wants to help the project through labor instead of financial we will gladly accept the help.”
Anyone who wishes to volunteer or contribute a monetary donation to the project can contact Thomas at historicmeigstheater.com or call 423-506-2612.
“The Meigs Theater Foundation is a 501(c)3 so any cash donation is tax deductible,” he noted. “We have a very fine board of directors who have experience in theater, music and art so we have all the framework in place it is just a matter of funding and trying to get the project finished.”
The building is was originally built in 1948.
“The theater will put Decatur and Meigs County back on the map,” Thomas expressed. “Tourism could be our biggest asset as far as community growth is concerned. We don’t have a lot of things that draw people in like other places but we have this arts facility in Downtown Decatur where we can have classic movies, live concerts, weddings and more.”
One of the special features to the building upon its completion will be the restaurant that will be a part of the theater lobby.
“We will be able to host dinner theaters, meals with your movie, an outdoor pavilion, this is just going to become a real hub for community activity,” Thomas said. “This will also provide jobs for people in Meigs County and we desperately need that. We are a very disadvantaged county and any growth we can have will be special to us.”
