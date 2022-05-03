Investigation into the cause of the Ocoee Whitewater Center fire is ongoing.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been on the scene over the weekend, with support from US Forest Service Law Enforcement. The Ocoee Whitewater Center and surrounding area are closed, as are associated trails:
• Rhododendron Trail #332
• Bear Paw Loop Trail #334
• Old Copper Road Trail #333
• Connector trail from Chestnut Loop #335 to Bear Paw Loop Trail #334
The public is also asked not to operate small, unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), such as drones, around the area.
“Once the investigation is complete, we will secure the area and work on clean up. We are still getting ready for the upcoming river season,” said Michael Wright, acting forest supervisor for the Cherokee National Forest.
Early Tuesday, April 26, the Ocoee Whitewater Center caught fire and was destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.
The Ocoee Whitewater Center opened to serve as a venue for the 1996 Olympics and was a key recreation site on the forest for about 300,000 visitors a year.
