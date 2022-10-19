After considerable discussion over the course of two meetings, the Athens City Council has agreed to contribute $100,000 to the Athens Area Council for the Arts.
The money comes from the city’s hotel/motel fund and will go toward the AACA’s ongoing expansion project. AACA officials have said they plan to ask for the same amount of money from the McMinn County Commission in November.
The issue first came up during the council’s October study session last week when AACA Executive Director Lauren Brown and representative Scottie Mayfield made a presentation to the council members. During that presentation, Mayfield noted they have raised $1,150,000, they’re asking both the city and county government for $100,000 each and they expect to borrow the final $200,000.
“If we can get $100,000 from you and $100,000 from the county, we’ll be at about $1,350,000 and then I’m hoping we can sprinkle in a little bit more to get to $1,375,000 and then we’ll only have to borrow $125,000,” Mayfield said.
The council has previously contributed $50,000 to the AACA, but that came nearly 20 years ago.
“Consider this as an investment in the viability of this county,” Mayfield said.
The plans for the expansion began in the summer of 2019 when, Mayfield noted, officials realized they were “out of space.” Then, in August of 2019, they entered into a contract to buy the three buildings next to the Athens Arts Center.
“The theater looks a little like it’ll look,” Mayfield said. “We are going to have new awnings and new windows and doors on the entire building so we have one look.”
He noted there are also plans in place for a visual building, a music building and a performance building. Each of those buildings will have unique features, such as soundproof rooms, a multi-use room that will host performances and classrooms, as well as a shop to build sets.
Mayfield noted that 68% of tourism is driven by arts and culture nationally and Brown added that, in McMinn County, local residents spend $20 beyond admission prices while non-local people spend $33.
After the presentation, the council members spoke positively about the idea of the contribution.
“I’m a believer in the arts council and what they’re doing,” Mayor Bo Perkinson said, adding that he considers it “one of the crown jewels of this community.”
“I like things that have a positive return on investment,” Council Member Jordan Curtis added. “Look at that initial $50,000 contribution and what has happened over the years.”
“We’ve gotten way more than $50,000 back,” Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller noted.
Council Member Dick Pelley said he believed the contribution should come from the hotel/motel fund, instead of the capital fund.
On Tuesday night, the topic came up again for a vote during the council’s regular meeting.
Initially, the plan laid out by City Manager C. Seth Sumner and Finance Director Mike Keith was for the money to come from the capital fund, but the council members made a request to change that to the hotel/motel fund.
“I have thought over the last several days that this was going to be funded through the hotel/motel tax,” Council Member Frances Witt McMahan said. “I’m just not in favor of using capital funds to fund an organization. I fully support the arts center, 100%, but I don’t think our funds should be used that way from the capital fund.”
During discussion about changing the fund source, Lockmiller suggested postponing the vote on the contribution until next month.
“I don’t think we’ve had enough time to discuss the pros and cons,” Lockmiller said. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the election. Whether this was the end of my term or the middle of my term, I would still want more discussion before spending this much money.”
That motion to postpone failed in a 3-2 vote with Lockmiller and Pelley the only ones in favor of holding it until the November meeting. Then, the motion to shift the funding source passed unanimously.
That left only the question of whether or not to approve the contribution and that passed 4-0-1, with Pelley abstaining.
“I was wanting it postponed, I still want it postponed and I wish we had voted for postponement,” Pelley said. “At a later date, I would be more inclined to vote for it.”
