Those who attend school in-person in Meigs County will be in the buildings more often beginning Tuesday.
Late last week, Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker made the announcement that the system is transitioning from the alternating days of in-person and virtual that has been the case to in-person four days per week.
Nothing will change for the students who have chosen to remain virtual full-time this year, but Baker said the improvements in the COVID-19 numbers recently allowed for this change for in-person students.
“It’s just time,” Baker said. “We had planned to do it in January, but the numbers got so high in our community during the (Christmas and New Year) break. They’ve gone down considerably in the county and the schools.”
The Saturday update from the Tennessee Department of Health showed 35 active cases in the county and a trend of new cases per day falling from 5.9 Jan. 17 through Jan. 30 to 2.3 Jan. 31 through Feb. 13.
The Tennessee Department of Education’s most recent update — on Monday, Feb. 8 — showed six new cases of COVID-19 among students and zero among staff members.
Baker said he hopes these improved numbers will encourage more in-person participation from students.
“We would love to get the remote kids in,” he said. “There’s no substitute for one-on-one learning from a teacher.”
Baker noted that the new format will have students attending in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week with Wednesday serving as a virtual day for all students.
However, that’s a little different this week due to the President’s Day holiday on Monday. As a result of school being out on Monday, Baker said that students will attend in-person Tuesday through Friday this week before going to the every day in-person except Wednesday format next week.
“We hope this is going to be real successful for us,” he said.
He noted that all Pre-K through fifth grade students have been in the building since early in the school year, but that the upper grades have not.
He added that he doesn’t expect much of a problem making this transition for the older students.
“It’ll be a learning process the first couple of days,” he said. “The kids will learn new procedures, they will now be learning some added things, but I think it will be a smooth transition.”
Baker added that the teachers and school staffs have “done such a good job on a daily basis” during this period, but that it will be good to have most all of the students back together again.
“They’ll get to see the other half of their class,” he said.
