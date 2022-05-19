An event intended to provide information and opportunities for both veterans and non-veterans in the community was initiated earlier this month.
The Veterans Boot Camp was held on May 5 at Athens Regional Park and was sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University, the American Legion, the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
“We had tried to advertise it, we had a billboard, had lots of word of mouth and social media,” said McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow. “We had veteran services officers from all of the surrounding counties come up and they actually worked a table that could help with files, claims, explain benefits and more.”
Other vendors who were present for the event included different employers, the state cemetery, state nursing homes, USDA, UT Agriculture, various veteran organizations and Tennessee Suicide Prevention.
“We had over 38 vendors and we also did a virtual tour for service men and women in California, Florida and Virginia,” she expressed. “That was a very big deal because these people getting out are very well trained and they are looking for a place to bring their families. One of the things that we have tried to promote is how veteran friendly and veteran oriented our community is.”
This event is planned to happen annually and Peglow noted she would like to see it grow.
“We will be doing this next year,” she said. “I had said that we needed to meet a certain criteria before I would even think about doing this again. It is a lot of work and my assistant Marissa King did the majority of the work on this. There were so many people who helped us make this a success so we are going to do this again next year.”
One of the key features of the event was the amount of information that was made available that applies to both veterans and non-veterans with benefits people may not be aware of.
“There are a ton of stuff in our community that people can use to make things better and that is what this event was there to showcase,” Peglow stated. “TWU’s Dental Bus isn’t just for veterans, it is for anybody, and that is an amazing benefit that people don’t realize or utilize.”
She believes this event has made an impact on those who attended and hopes that it will become a useful tool for others to utilize in the future.
“According to the data, we reached over 514 people and that is a lot of people for our very first bootcamp,” she expressed. “We reached over 100 veterans and this event wasn’t just VA stuff ... We had a lot this year but I want to get more things in that would involve other benefits that people may not know about. There are a lot of good things out there.”
Peglow has received a lot of positive feedback from the event and is currently considering ways to expand it.
“I’ve not heard a negative thing about it. As a matter of fact somebody had said that we need to do this longer,” she noted. “We may extend our hours by an hour or two so that people who are working day shift can come, but getting the vendors to stay that long is the difficult part. This has had a big impact. I have been getting calls about it and it’s just been a big deal. I hope next year more people come out. This is an event for veterans and their families because some of this stuff is things that non-veterans can get but they just don’t realize it. We have these resources in our community and people need to know about them.”
