Cassandra Nowotnik has announced her candidacy for mayor of Niota.
Nowotnik grew up in Estilfork, Ala., at the tail end of the Appalachian Mountains. He family moved to Valparaiso, Ind., when she was 13 and she stayed there until she was 30, then moved to Madisonville to meet her father, Craig Kennedy, who had worked for the Sheriff’s Department in Monroe County and and then went to the Christianburg, Notchy Creek and Madisonville fire departments.
Her father passed away on Sept. 24, 2017. Her grandparents raised her from the time she was five years old and her grandfather served in the Korean War as a sharpshooter or what what is now referred to as a sniper. Her grandmother was an English professor at Valparaiso University and her grandfather worked for Mayor Butterfield and Duwayne Hartman, attorney-at-law. Hartman and Nowotnik’s grandfather knew each other for decades and were close friends.
Nowotnik was raised around the law and she attended some law school. She raised four children by herself and worked seven days a week.
Nowotnik explained she “just didn’t have the time to finish my classes so I did make the decision to let school go and work on making sure my babies had their mother more since their biological father wasn’t really around.”
She has worked in construction her whole life with her grandfather due to his ability to “build anything that he could dream of,” she desribed.
When she married her current husband in 2012, they moved to Tennessee together and a couple of years later opened their own construction company, which includes plumbing, electrical, roofing, siding, windows, doors, decks, drywall, etc.
Nowotnik said, “I not only help do the work, but I am the one that writes up all contracts and finances. I am qualified in infrastructure and know how to map out sewer and water lines, as well. As far as the legal side, again, I was raised around nothing but attorneys and my grandfather would even have the law students come over to have dinner with us.”
Nowotnik says she running for mayor of Niota because “every town needs a change, and everyone has different ideas that could enhance the city. In other words, new ideas are not bad or good. I suppose it’s based on the people that look at what’s being done.
“With that being said, this is why we have voting every four years to bring in change and if it does not suit the town, then they can vote them out,” she continued. “I feel that there are a lot of issues in the town that need to be updated and/or fixed. I feel that the citizens can use a change in their city; that there are a few underlying issues that need to be resolved for the citizens and a few upgrades that need to be done.”
She concluded: “I would like to bring this beautiful small town back to its glory and, at the same time, keep the historical value, as well. I have a large family of seven kids and a zoo of fur, feather and scale babies. We would give the shirt off our backs to help someone in need.”
