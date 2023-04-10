The topic of the new school funding system was discussed during the Athens City School Board’s annual spring retreat last month.
The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) is a law that initiated this year and has replaced the Basic Education Program (BEP) that moved from resource-based funding to student-based funding.
“TISA is made up of base funding, weight funding, direct funding and outcome funding,” said ACS Director Robert Greene. “The funding is state provided and comes from the sales tax of tobacco and alcohol.”
TISA was adopted in 2022 by the Tennessee General Assembly with this fall being its first implementation.
“It contains both state and local funding,” Greene stated. “When you see a total TISA amount, that is everything. The state pays 70% of that and you pay 30% locally.”
The program is intended to provide flexibility on how the schools spend their money and attempts to keep up with increased cost through an inflationary factor.
“You will get base and weights through this,” Greene noted. “You get a base amount for every student, but you will receive more money for certain students such as those with unique learning needs.”
According to a chart that was distributed during the meeting, there are 10 unique learning needs (ULN) categories that effect the “weight” depending on the category.
For example, ULN 1 has a weight of 15% and is indicated by consultation whereas a ULN 10 has a weight of 150% and consists of students who are receiving residential services, hospitalization or are homebound.
“You get a base funding of $6,860 for every student. It contains the state and local part because they equalize the base on the 70%/30%,” Greene said. “Then students who meet the unique learning needs receive additional funding.”
According to Greene, TISA isn’t much different from the previous BEP system for calculations.
“A good advantage we get from this system is that it is calculated by county and not school system, which is an advantage to cities because cities typically have a lot more to pay than counties,” he explained. “The equalization is considered the same and if you want to know why, the cities will all go bankrupt.”
