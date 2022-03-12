NASHVILLE — With Tax Day (Monday, April 18) approaching, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards and the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy are sharing tax-filing information to assist Tennessee consumers.
The Tennessee State Board of Accountancy protects the public interest by ensuring that persons professing special competence in accountancy meet minimum requirements to be a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
“While tax-filing season may feel intimidating, consumers should remember that licensed certified public accountants are valuable resources when preparing a tax return. Using a licensed CPA can give consumers peace of mind that they are working with a licensed professional,” said Board Executive Director Wendy Garvin. “Additionally, consumers should remember that if they believe they need more time to complete their taxes, the time to review their options is in advance of the April 18 due date.”
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24. The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file is April 18. Taxpayers requesting an extension to file have until Monday, Oct. 17, to file.
An extension to file is not an extension to pay taxes due. If an extension is requested, it is important that the taxpayer understand the requirements for any estimated tax due as penalties and interest could accrue until the taxes due are paid.
To verify the license of a certified public accountant, visit TDCI’s website.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA): This program is for taxpayers who earn $58,000 or less, taxpayers with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.
Tax Counseling for the Elderly: This program is for people age 60 or older specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.
• Guided Tax Preparation provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. The service is provided at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Only taxpayers whose AGI is $73,000 or less qualify for a free federal tax return using IRS Free File guided tax preparation.
• Free File Fillable Forms are available to taxpayers of any income level. The IRS provides free electronic forms for consumers to complete. Consumers who choose this option should remember they must prepare their own tax returns using only the IRS forms, instructions, and publications. No tax preparation guidance is provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.