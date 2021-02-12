Roby Helm, a motorsports publicist and announcer for the past 40 years and City of Etowah resident, has signed on as the communications director and track announcer at Mountain View Raceway in Spring City for the 2021 season.
After working in the same capacity with four different traveling series for the past 26 years, Helm returns to weekly racing in East Tennessee.
Mountain View Raceway is owned by the Hampton family, who rebuilt the old Spring City Speedway over the winter of 2019 and promoted their first season during the 2020 racing season.
“The Hampton family has given me a great opportunity to help them take Mountain View Raceway to a larger stage in motorsports, become better known to the citizens of East Tennessee and create new race fans,” Helm said. “Most race fans have heard about Mountain View Raceway and what the Hamptons have done here. The track lends itself to competitive racing and a great fan experience on Saturday nights from March through October.”
Helm said the track is still a work in progress with many improvements in store for the 2021 racing season. The pit area will double in size to accommodate a growing car count and there will also be a new pit area concession stand.
The Tier Parking spectator area is also being expanded for the upcoming season.
“We’re super excited to have someone as experienced as Roby Helm working with us at Mountain View Raceway,” Susan Hampton said. “We can’t wait to get the season started with him on the microphone. Roby announced our Sprint Car and Midget race last season, and you can tell he brings a lot of knowledge, experience and fun to the racing program.”
Helm, who comes from a racing family that goes back to 1922, began his career in Motorsports while in the Army in 1977 and, after an overseas tour, he returned to motorsports promotion and announcing in 1981 through 1992 in Florida, before moving to East Tennessee.
Helm opened Helm Communications in 1993, working at several East Tennessee tracks that included 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Atomic Speedway in Knoxville, and Crossville Raceway in Crossville. Helm went on the road with the Hooters Cup Racing Series in 1995 as the anchor of their live television coverage.
In 1999, Helm became the public relations director and announcer for the United Dirt Track Racing Association Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Late Model Series National Tour and also worked color commentary for their national television coverage. After that series was sold in 2003, Helm went to work for the United Sprint Car Series as race and public relations director.
In 2005, Mike Vaughn founded the Crate Racing USA Dirt Late Model Series and hired Helm to help him build the Touring Series and the Weekly Racing Series. Helm was with that series as the communications director and announcer through the end of the 2020 season.
“In addition to our duties at Mountain View Raceway, we are also working to finalize some additional motorsports-related projects for Helm Communications in 2021,” Helm said. “We are looking forward to announcing those plans in the near future.”
Helm Communications is located at 1411 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information call 423-781-8154 or 865-207-4157. Interested parties can also like their Facebook page at Helm Communications.
