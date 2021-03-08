Local law enforcement officials shared their thoughts recently on the constitutional carry bill being discussed in the Tennessee General Assembly.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy stated that he and other sheriffs he knows support and defend the 2nd Amendment, but voiced some concerns about this particular bill.
“We want to support this type of bill, but with some regulations pertaining to basic firearm safety training just like what is also required by our state hunters’ safety course of which I am an instructor,” Guy said. “We want people to be safe and to have some free training to operate and carry firearms safely in public and sheriffs are willing to provide that training for free. We hope that language is added to the bill being considered.”
Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton doesn’t believe the bill will make much of a difference.
“I think responsible people should be allowed to carry,” Melton expressed. “I think those who sell guns should still do a background check ... I know a lot of people are saying the bill will open up the criminals to guns, but the law abiding citizens are going to be responsible and they should know the weapon pretty well.”
Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch believes the bill is a good idea because it gives people a way to defend themselves.
“I really support people’s right to defend themselves and, in terms of this bill or any bill, is that the lawmakers that write do it in enough details that criminals won’t find a way to exploit it,” Couch said. “I know that I can’t be everywhere at once ... Training is always a good thing, but at the same time people have the right to defend themselves under the constitution, so I think we should tread lightly anytime we start applying restrictions on those.”
Couch thanked the legislators for their work on constructing the constitutional carry bill.
“I know Sen. Mike Bell and all the others are working hard on the bill and I am sure they will try to do what is best for Tennesseans.”
House Bill 786, also known as the constitutional carry bill, moved through the House committee system this week, passing the Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday.
The bill includes sentencing enhancements and increases minimum sentences for gun-related crimes. It also increases sentences on felons illegally carrying firearms or unlawfully providing a minor with a firearm.
Currently, concealed carry permit holders have the right to carry a handgun, except in restricted areas. House Bill 786 would extend the same constitutional right to carry a handgun without a permit to all law-abiding citizens 21 and older or 18 and older for active members of the military.
House Bill 786 moves to the Criminal Justice Committee for consideration on Wednesday, March 10.
The bill’s sibling on the Senate side, SB765, recently was recommended for passage by the Senate Judiciary Committee and is headed to the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.
