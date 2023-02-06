The final three months of the year were the biggest for property value being added to the City of Athens in 2022.
According to Community Development Director Anthony Casteel during the Athens City Council’s January meeting, from October through December 2022, the city saw $21 million in value added through construction projects.
“That’s $5 million more than the third quarter, which was our previous best quarter of the year,” he said.
The three largest projects that helped push that value added total were $6.5 million for McMinn Villa Apartments remodeling, $1.4 million for a 24 hour personal storage facility and $1.3 million for the Athens City Middle School classroom addition.
He said there were also 57 new residential units built, for a total of $8.6 million of value added.
Casteel also gave the annual building report during the meeting, noting that there was $49 million in value added over the course of 2022, with about $30 million of that coming from new or remodeled commercial or industrial projects.
There were also 104 new residential units built over the course of the year, meaning more than half of them came in the fourth quarter.
“That was the most residential units built in the city in a single year in my tenure,” Casteel said.
He also confirmed plans in place that the location that formerly housed Shoney’s will be the new home of a Panda Express, while a strip center beside that will house a drive-through Starbucks and a Jersey Mike’s. Construction has not begun on any of those, as of yet.
