Despite one last attempt to postpone the decision, the Athens City Council has chosen to end its contract with Retail Strategies.
The council members have been back and forth on the subject of renewing the contract with Retail Strategies for another year. The discussion began during a study session in December and continued on through that month’s regular meeting and then through this month’s study session.
Retail Strategies provides a variety of services to market the city and assist in its recruitment of major retailers. Among those services are demographic research and analysis, market and location viability studies, and networking with its contacts in the retail domain to raise interest in businesses coming here.
The contract with Retail Strategies was a three year deal that came up for renewal each year. This would have been the third year of the current agreement of $35,000 per year. Retail Strategies has partnered with Athens for four years total.
With Council Member Frances Witt McMahan absent from the council’s January regular meeting, Council Member Jordan Curtis suggested pushing the decision back another month. Vice Mayor Larry Eaton seconded the motion.
“We only have four members here this evening,” Curtis said. “I think it’d be best if we postpone it and continue the discussion.”
Eaton said he would also prefer to delay the decision one more month.
“I got an e-mail from Retail Strategies and they want to have a meeting with the city council before we make this decision,” Eaton noted. “I’d like to have some questions answered before I make a decision.”
However that feeling was not popular among the other two council members present.
“I would disagree,” Council Member Dick Pelley said. “We’ve gone around and talked and talked and talked. There’s nothing they could bring to us that would change my mind.”
Mayor Steve Sherlin agreed that it was time to make a decision.
“This has been an ongoing issue at least three months now,” he said. “I’ve talked to business leaders, I’ve talked to Retail Strategies, I’ve investigated their clients and I’ve found better alternatives to them. My personal opinion is we should not postpone it and we should deal with this issue tonight.”
The motion to postpone ultimately failed in a 3-1 vote with Eaton siding with Sherlin and Pelley and Curtis the lone vote to delay.
Pelley then made a motion to not renew the contract with Retail Strategies and Eaton seconded it.
“I’ve found a lot of other options we can use, including the EDA (Economic Development Authority), MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) has the same thing for $5,000, where this is $35,000,” Eaton said.
The ensuing vote favored not renewing the contract, with Curtis the lone dissenting voice.
