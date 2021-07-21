The inaugural summer camp at McMinn County Schools was a success, according to system officials.
MCS Federal Programs Supervisor Melasawn Knight updated the school board members about the program, which ran June 1-28 and focused on addressing learning loss through math, English and STEM courses along with various activities.
“We had a great summer program, elementary school did,” Knight said. “There was a lot of planning in a short period of time, a lot of spending money for supplies and putting lessons together.”
All the preparation paid off, though, she noted.
“I was blown away by the schools and their site directors and their teachers about how well they planned,” she said. “I’ve gotten e-mails from parents really praising the program, praising how much their kids learned about real life, applicable learning.”
She said more than 600 children participated in a week or more of the program and another 100 students were involved for less than a week.
There were also 24 bus drivers running routes throughout the 20 days and speakers during that time included representatives from the National Weather Service and McMinn County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Trotter.
There were also 8,856 breakfasts served and 10,570 lunches over the course of the camp.
“I think it will get better and better every year,” Knight said.
MCS Director Lee Parkison credited Knight with putting the program together during the 2020-2021 school year.
“She worked on this for months,” he said. “This is going to go on for the next three years.”
Given the difficulties of the COVID-19-impacted school year, Parkison said he wasn’t sure how well the summer program would operate.
“I was really skeptical of the success of the summer camp going into it because of the year we had,” he said. “Teachers were tired, everybody was worn out and I thought we’d just go in there, try to push through this thing and get through it.”
That was not the case, however, he said.
“It was the polar opposite,” Parkison noted. “It was a hit. I would dare say the numbers may double next year. It was a really highly successful summer camp.”
School Board Member Quinten Howard noted later in the meeting that he heard good reports of the camp from a family member.
“My granddaughter participated in it and she came home excited every day,” he said. “When she got in the car, she was just bubbling with happiness over what she’d learned. Undoubtedly it was a good program based on the comments she made.”
