As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and flu season arrives in the local area, residents will have a chance to get a free flu shot this year as part of the Southeast Region of the Tennessee Department of Health’s FightFluTN event on Nov. 9.
The event will provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages six months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.
Locations in both McMinn and Meigs counties are set to take part in the event.
The McMinn County Health Department will be the location in McMinn County to hold the special “FightFluTN” event Nov. 9.
The McMinn County Health Department is set to offer free flu vaccines on Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Layman Agricultural Exposition Center in Athens Regional Park.
In Decatur, the Meigs County Emergency Services will hold the local event at 14850 Highway 58 from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will also be two events in Polk County hosted by the Polk County Health Department — one on 2279 Parksville Road in Benton and another at 840 Cherokee Trail in Ducktown, both from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — that day.
No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during these events.
Flu shot locations and plans vary by county. Find a map of local #FightFluTN flu shot locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza-immunization.html
The Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Learn more about fighting seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm
