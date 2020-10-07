The fifth commission seat for the City of Etowah remains open as the tie between Misty Webb and Gene Keller persists.
Etowah’s commissioners held their postponed September meeting Monday night as a virtual meeting streamed on Facebook.
The meeting was originally postponed from its original date of Sept. 28 due to concerns involving MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) for the city having only conducted online meetings.
After the approval of the minutes from their previous meeting, Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood announced “the floor is open” for nominations to fill the fifth seat of the city commission that was left vacant after the resignation of Mike Casteel.
Commissioner Max Miller made the motion to nominate Webb, while Etowah Vice Mayor Jim Swayne nominated former commissioner Gene Keller.
Upon moving to a vote, Commissioner John James and Miller voted for Webb while Garwood and Swayne voted for Keller.
“We have a tie vote so we will move it on to next month,” Garwood announced before moving on to the next item on the agenda.
The 2-2 vote was identical to the deadlock during the August meeting.
The topic of the tie resurfaced at the end of the meeting with comments from the public who were viewing the stream, prompting Swayne to comment.
“I have some emails sent to me, don’t know if anybody else did, and we did receive (a) petition and we can go through our unofficial popular vote, that is fine, but I looked through the petition that was sent and the way I look at this is that we had 175 registered voters in Etowah ... that voted for Gene,” Swayne said. “When I look at the 289 signatures that are on the petition, after I ruled out the ones from Athens, Knoxville, South Carolina, etc, I come up with 129 people that say they are from Etowah.
“Now since this is a public document and we all have the names, I also took it a step further and looked at the 129 people that say they are from Etowah and cross referenced it with the voters, which is a public document that you can pick up from the election commission, and I come up with a total of 32 resident voters in Etowah that signed the petition.”
He then stated that he made his decision based on the number of voters who voted for Keller during the election.
“That is how I made my decision, my stance, it is not a slap in the face to everyone in Etowah,” Swayne stated. “It is not agreeable to some and the only way you would know that is to have another vote between those two candidates.”
One of the comments questioned how the commission could continue to endorse the tie and not “legally” hold an election for the citizens to decide.
Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle explained the issue is within the Etowah City Charter.
“Unfortunately with the way the city charter is written, if a seat is vacated, the city commission shall appoint a new commissioner to fill that seat for the remainder of the term — that meaning for this seat, two years,” Tuggle said.
Garwood urged those who were streaming the meeting to read the city charter should they have more questions containing the legality of their process.
“If you have ever read the charter, that is what it says and if you haven’t read the charter then you need to go read it,” he stated.
“I have one, so if you catch me out somewhere then I probably have it with me.”
