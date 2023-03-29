Even though they weren’t even looking for it, a local couple became the newest winners of The Daily Post-Athenian’s Golden Egg hunt Monday.
While the first set of clues didn’t even hit the streets until Tuesday’s edition, Greg and Donna Evans made their way to The DPA office in possession of the egg early Monday afternoon.
According to the couple, they were out for a walk at Athens Regional Park when something caught their eye — a large golden egg.
“I asked if it was left over from a community egg hunt,” Donna said.
“I said ‘is this real,’” Greg added. “We feel fortunate to just be on a walk and find $250.”
When Greg looked inside, he found the $250 prize and they decided to deliver the egg.
“As soon as we finished our walk, we drove down here,” Greg said.
While neither has ever sought the egg, Donna noted that she knows people who have joined in the hunt in the past. They both said they plan to make a point to look for it again in the future.
When the couple woke up Monday morning, their plans didn’t even include being in Athens.
“Our plan today was to go down to Chattanooga to the battlefield and ride our bikes,” Greg said.
However, after looking over the weather, they decided to stick around near home and that’s what led to the walk in regional park.
“We didn’t even take our normal route this morning,” Greg pointed out.
Instead, their path took them up the side of the main park road to the fork that leads either to the softball fields or the soccer area. Right near that fork, nestled in amongst some rocks and leaves, was the golden egg.
“We had been around the hill and I stopped to get a drink of water,” Donna said.
While they were stationary, the shine of the egg caught their eye and then they realized what they had discovered.
“It was a treat, it really was,” Donna added.
The couple said they didn’t have any initial plans for the money, but they were thinking about their options.
The egg had just recently been hidden, with the first set of clues about to appear in Tuesday’s edition of the paper.
