Finding the balance on how to help each child has led Crystal Carroccio to be named Etowah City School’s Grades 3-8 Teacher of the Year.
Carroccio expressed her thoughts on being selected for that honor.
“I was pretty excited to hear that,” she said. “It is nice to be honored by your co-teachers and peers.”
She believes being named teacher of the year shows that the other teachers view her as hard working and proceeding with the students’ best interest in mind.
She reflected on the course of her life that has led to this point.
“I was a music teacher. I knew I was going to be a teacher and I got my Music Ed Degree and was going to be a band director, but we had to move around so I ended up becoming an elementary music teacher in Chattanooga for a few years,” Carroccio recalled. “Then I stayed home for 13 years raising my kids and I had some more life changes and had to go back to teaching. I didn’t really know what I was going to do, but I started subbing where my kids went to school which led to a position opening. I went to take all of the tests to make sure I was qualified and now I’m an English teacher.”
She believes her career has taught her that there is always more going on in a child’s life then what people typically see.
“You can’t necessarily see it all up front. It has taught me a lot about compassion for others,” she expressed. “It has also taught me firmness because sometimes being compassionate is backing off and giving them time, but sometimes compassion is being demanding that they give their best.”
She believes the most rewarding aspect of her job is watching her students grow and become “who they are.”
“The most difficult part of the job is easy, though, and that is finding the balance,” she said. “I’m a single mom and I have five kids, so the balance of taking care of my kids in my own home and taking care of the kids at school is tough.”
Carroccio graduated from McMinn Central High School in 1996 before attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2001.
He hobbies include reading, walking, coloring and gardening.
She currently has a son in high school, a daughter who is in 8th grade, a son in 5th grade, a daughter in 3rd grade and a son in 1st grade.
“This has given me a renewed purpose,” Carroccio expressed. “I wouldn’t trade anything for those years I stayed at home for my kids. That was exactly where I needed to be and what I needed to be doing, but I’m in a different phase of life and even though it is really a struggle to balance it all I really love being here.”
