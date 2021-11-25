MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The regularly scheduled meetings for November and December are being combined in this meeting.
ETOWAH
Carnegie Public Library Board will have a called meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5:15 p.m., at the library.
