ACS announces assistant principals for new schools Special to The DPA Aug 16, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jill Swafford Special to The DPA Ryan Armstrong Special to The DPA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athens City Schools has announced the assistant principals for the new Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School, which are currently under construction.Jill Swafford will begin her new position as assistant principal of the new Athens City Primary School in the fall of 2023.Swafford is currently serving as principal at Ingleside Elementary School. She has 24 years of classroom experience with seven years as a principal.Ryan Armstrong will begin his new position as assistant principal of the new Athens City Intermediate School in the fall of 2023.Armstrong is currently serving as a fourth grade teacher at North City Elementary School. He has 12 years of classroom experience with five years being with Athens City Schools. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Principal Ryan Armstrong Jill Swafford School Athens City Primary School Experience Classroom Athens City Intermediate School Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wallace remembered as vital part of Athens, McMinn County community Chargers, Tigers win, JV Cherokees tie in Polk County jamboree Police reports for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 Turnovers plague McMinn County in game-type final scrimmage Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.