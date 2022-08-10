While a new building is getting ever closer, a new name may also be on the horizon for the Athens Animal Shelter.
During Monday night’s Athens City Council Study Session, Council Member Frances Witt McMahan proposed naming the new shelter building after the late Larry Wallace.
The shelter is in the process of moving to the former Daily Post-Athenian building on South Jackson Street and Wallace was integral to making that a reality.
“I’ve talked to several people over the last period of time about the animal shelter,” Witt McMahan said. “Of course everyone knows how instrumental Larry Wallace was in getting this done and how invested he’s been with that animal shelter. I would like to name the animal shelter the Larry Wallace Animal Shelter. I wanted to put that out there and I do plan to make a motion to do that.”
Since it was a study session, no vote could be taken on Witt McMahan’s suggestion, but there was discussion about it.
“There’s been a lot of people involved in this process,” Public Works Director Ben Burchfield noted.
“It has been a monumental task and I do feel we probably wouldn’t be here today without Larry. He put a lot of his time and energy into it.”
Witt McMahan stressed the importance Wallace placed on the animal shelter.
“I spoke with him close to the end of his life and that was still one of the main things on his mind,” she said.
Mayor Bo Perkinson noted that he also noticed the emphasis Wallace placed on the new animal shelter.
“I agree, I don’t think we would be here without his advocacy and his contributions working on everything,” Perkinson said.
Burchfield pointed out that improving the situation of the shelter for the animals was something that always was important to Wallace.
“I’m sure you all know he was involved in major work done to the shelter we’re in now,” Burchfield said. “I couldn’t thank him enough for the time and effort and mentorship he showed to myself and many others.”
City Manager C. Seth Sumner also pointed out that Wallace believed in the project long before many in the community did.
“Early on it was difficult for a lot of other people to see, but it ended up being such a beautiful thing for our community to come together over,” he said. “We certainly wouldn’t have had that without Larry’s vision and the friends he made over the course of his life.”
The matter is expected to be voted on during Tuesday’s monthly council meeting.
