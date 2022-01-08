McMinn County Schools is receiving some assistance as the battle against COVID-19 continues.
During the school board’s December meeting, the members approved unanimously an $883,902.44 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant.
The grant is expected to help fund the school nurses as well as providing tests and equipment that will be used to keep combating the pandemic.
MCHS ESSER Grants Manager Rebecca Morgan talked to the school board members about the grant, noting that they originally decided not to take it last summer, but their concerns over it were alleviated the second time it came up in November.
“We had just a reservation or two about it because we weren’t sure what this grant entails,” she said.
Morgan noted that the majority of this grant will be for nurses.
“It will pay for the salary for our nurses that we already have in our schools that we’re paying for from ESSER II,” she said, adding that they’ll be able to retain the nurses beyond this grant through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III.
This grant runs from Jan. 18 through June 30.
“This will also provide all types of medical supplies and COVID tests,” Morgan added. “Those (tests) are voluntary for staff only, no students (will be tested through this grant). It would be given if an employee only chose to take that test if they felt they had been exposed and wanted a quick, rapid test. Our nurses would provide that for them.”
She stressed that even with acceptance of this grant, “there will be no mandated test at any time.”
There would also be a number of medical aids that could be acquired through this grant.
“We would buy first aid supplies, gloves, N95 masks, cleaning supplies, health equipment,” she said. “(MCHS Coordinated School Health Coordinator) Shelby Roberts has put in an order for some storage cabinets, rolling carts, blood pressure machines, things we would typically use in a nurse’s station or in a nurse’s room at our schools that we haven’t been able to provide in the past.”
Morgan added that they also plan to buy three vans, which would be used to cut down on transportation costs.
“We have two system-wide nurses that are district level that go from school to school,” she said. “If we purchase those vans, the system would not have to pay travel expenses for them.”
She also noted that there is a strict timeline on getting everything ordered with it and officials would do the best they could to make full use of the grant.
“We hope that we can get everything ordered by June 30 because that’s a quick turnaround,” she said. “The majority of it will go toward nurses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.