Amidst downpours of rain, McMinn County High School students warned their peers of the dangers of distracted driving on Tuesday.
The MCHS Life Skills class held its annual mock wreck on Tuesday, delayed from last week due to rain in the forecast. Despite the change in day, rain still fell but the class members were able to get their message across anyway.
The wreck consists of a student — this year senior Austin Kline — portraying a person who causes a wreck either through distracted driving or driving under the influence. Fellow classmates portray victims of the wreck injured — and sometimes “killed” — during the incident.
On hand during the event are first responders and law enforcement to aid the realism of the scenario.
This year, City of Athens Fire Department, McMinn Rescue Squad, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Niota Police Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and Riceville Rural Fire Department were all on hand as part of the event.
After the staged 911 call, the first responders arrived with lights and sirens blaring to work the mock wreck.
Typically a separate performance is held for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors with a separate showing for the community. However, due to the rain, the juniors and seniors were combined on Tuesday and the community event was held on Wednesday.
After each playing of the event was over, Allen Carter spoke to the students about his experience in the aftermath of a wreck.
“On Oct. 23, 2005, they cut me out of one of these cars,” Carter said of first responders, who he referred to as heroes. “What you are seeing here today is so serious. I hope you all take it very, very serious.”
After Carter’s wreck, he woke up at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville not sure of what happened to his friend, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
“I had a broken arm, a busted heel and I was cut up bad and the first thing I thought is I may have killed this guy who was in the car with me,” he said.
As it turned out, his friend was injured but alive.
“I hope to God you never have to go through anything like that,” he said. “All of you at this school have been through some pretty serious tragedies. The purpose of this today is just to let you know what can really happen.”
Carter encouraged the students to care for one another to avoid this type of event actually happening.
“You all need to love each other. You need to take care of each other, you need to appreciate each other, you need to appreciate your teachers, your coaches, your administrators here,” he said. “You all are in the perfect prime time of your lives. It’s all about loving and taking care of each other and making sure that people make the right decisions so this doesn’t happen again.”
McMinn Rescue Squad Chief Chuck Burris also spoke, also encouraging the students to take what they saw during the mock wreck seriously.
“We hope and pray we don’t have to cut somebody out that we know,” he said. “Luckily here, everybody gets to go home. In real life, that’s not how it is. We see it day in and day out.”
Burris said while first responders are called heroes, he prefers to encourage everyone else to be a hero.
“We don’t look at ourselves as heroes. We want to look at you guys as heroes,” he said. “Be a hero — it’s hard to say no … but be a hero, say no. Don’t make that bad choice.”
He added that 72% of the non-alcohol or drug related accidents are accident by distracted driving.
“That (cellphone) causes more accidents and more fatal accidents now than just about anything,” he said. “It’s your life, it’s somebody else’s life … make good choices.”
