McMinn County’s chief executive is happy that the county is growing, but expected more when the 2020 U.S. Census results were recently released.
The county’s current population, as determined by the census, is 53,276 — just under a 2% increase when compared with 2010.
This total fell short of the expectations of McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, who discussed the census results in an interview on Tuesday.
“I really thought we’d be between the 56,000 and 57,000 area, with a long shot of 60,000,” he said.
One anecdotal indicator Gentry looked at in recent years that could indicate population growth is vehicle registrations. He explained that, historically, vehicle registration totals have been fairly close to the actual population increases reflected in the census. McMinn County currently has more than 60,000 registered vehicles.
Gentry subsequently discovered that a local rental car company sends a good portion of its vehicles to McMinn County to be registered, which makes it more difficult to use vehicle registrations as an indicator of population growth. He suspects that the reason for these rental vehicles being registered here is because McMinn County does not have a wheel tax.
Another indicator that can be used to predict population growth is septic permits. Gentry said the county has seen between 30 and 40 permits submitted per month, which only includes the unincorporated parts of the county outside of city limits. Of these permit applications, Gentry said about 90% of them were for new homes.
Based on this metric, Gentry said, “We almost have as much growth since December as what the census showed us in 10 years.
“I think the census definitely was a year too early for us,” he continued.
“I don’t know if it’s all the COVID or the national unrest, but just talking to the folks that have moved here, they are just kind of fed up and McMinn County kind of fit their dream of what they wanted. They wanted a slower pace. They wanted stability. They wanted a lower tax liability.”
Gentry said some of the new county residents he has spoken with specifically noted local taxation as being burdensome in other places, particularly property taxes. One such new resident had moved here from Pennsylvania, where his annual property tax bill was between $8,000 and $9,000.
Gentry believes the census is not reflective of the county’s actual growth. He did note that a majority of counties across the country saw their population decline, while McMinn did experience some growth. He added that McMinn County currently has several national property developers working on projects to expand housing.
He attributes some of the interest developers have shown in McMinn County to the growth of the Knoxville and Chattanooga metro areas, as well as Cleveland and Lenoir City. As these cities continue to grow, some of that new growth will inevitably spill over into McMinn County. The proximity of McMinn County to two large metro areas also makes it an attractive destination, according to Gentry.
“If I was an investor, I’d be investing in McMinn County,” he said.
Gentry speculated that the COVID-19 pandemic may have had some effect on census participation.
“I don’t know if McMinn County tends to rely heavily on that door-to-door visit versus people self-reporting,” he said. “This is the first time (the census) was available online. We did billboards and did a lot of Facebook posting and those sorts of things, but we did not get to do some of the things the (local census) committee wanted to do because our festivals were cancelled. That’s where some of the publicity we didn’t get to do that we wanted to do (would have occurred), but the events didn’t occur.”
A previous DPA story about McMinn County’s 2020 Census results inadvertently misinterpreted statistics related to each of the county’s five civil districts. The story reported individual population totals from each of the districts as being relative to the totals from the 2010 Census.
The numbers actually reflect the district totals relative to the ideal number of people in each district in terms of potential redistricting. The county’s total population of 53,276 is divided by five to determine that ideal number, which is 10,655.
Broken down by each of the county’s civil districts, District 1 had 10 more people than the ideal number — a 0.1% difference. District 2 had 557 more people than the ideal number — a 5.2% difference. District 3 had 362 fewer people than the ideal number — a 3.4% difference. District 4 had 28 more people than the ideal number — a 0.3% difference. District 5 had 232 fewer people than the ideal number — a 2.2% difference.
Because the county’s total deviation was less than 10%, it has no legal obligation to reconfigure any of its districts. The DPA apologizes for this error and any confusion it may have caused.
