McMinn Higher Education Center nearing completion

Construction on the McMinn County Higher Education Center is on the verge of completion and the structure will soon be open.
Originally known as CAMBI (Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Business Innovation), the center is planned to focus on technical education training and will house the McMinn County University of Tennessee Extension Institute of Agriculture, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens (TCAT) Athens and Cleveland State Community College.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry shared his thoughts on the project after touring the facility last week.
“This has turned out nicer than we had ever imagined,” Gentry expressed. “The architectural presence of the facility is impressive, the interior layout is very inviting and I think students that go there and industries that send their employees there will find a very inviting atmosphere.”
He believes the new facility will be “life changing” for the students who attend.
“They will come out of there highly trained with very bright future prospects in front of them,” he said. “There is such a high demand for skill trade and we want to make sure that McMinn County is right at the forefront of meeting that need.”
Gentry stated that he believes the facility will help the county grow and increase the county’s quality of life.
“I think this building is going to empower young men and women to pursue careers that are going to provide a wage that has a very comfortable quality of life,” stated Gentry. “As we see those skill trades grow in demand it will also grow in wage demand.”
Planning for the center has been in motion for several years, but a groundbreaking ceremony in September of 2019 began the process of actually building the structure.
Expectations at the time were for the center to be completed by early 2021 and the partner agencies are beginning to move in now.
Gentry said he hopes this will also show other industries that McMinn County is a great place to relocate to.
“This shows that we don’t just talk about training a workforce but that we have the infrastructure to train a great workforce,” he expressed. “We want existing industry to be able to grow here ... This facility will allow them to bring in their equipment and train in this new facility where they could then implement that into their plant. So this facility is not all about educating college age, it is also about training existing workforce.”
Gentry noted this project was the product of the planning process and a lot of collaboration.
“This was birthed out of the recession. When we were sitting here at 16% unemployment but local industry had open jobs,” Gentry said. “We knew we had to get the type of training that would allow that industry to grow and give our citizens a quality job. So this was birthed out of the tough times and I cannot say enough about all the partners who came and voiced issues but said they wanted to be part of the solution. So that building, to me, symbolizes a solution to a problem.”
