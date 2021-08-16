The Meigs County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the City-County Building, located at 351 River Road in Decatur. Doors open for registration at noon and the convention will start promptly at 1 p.m.
Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer, as well as Executive Committee members from all areas of the county, all for two-year terms. All Democrats who are residents of and registered voters in Meigs County are urged to attend to discuss the party agenda and forthcoming events for 2021-22.
In addition, convention attendees will be asked to adopt county party bylaws that will be in effect for the next two years.
For more information, contact Meigs County Democratic Party officials at 423-405-3334.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 155, 156, 157 and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will be effective until Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material.
Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and
avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
