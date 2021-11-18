When Caroline Culliton moved from California to Tennessee about a year ago, she said she traded a brown and dry environment for wet and green.
She and her husband Ed also traded busy large-city roads for small, busy country roads.
And, after settling on several acres in Athens on Ingleside Drive, she also inherited a large population of wildlife, including many deer.
“I never lived close to deer before and find that I can tap into their serene spirit as they munch along the pasture,” said Culliton. “They are beautiful and intricately made for their place in nature. I just want to remind drivers to be watchful because hitting a deer can badly damage the vehicle and the humans within, be careful — deer are always on the move.”
Culliton has become very protective of the animals that often try to cross over the highway to the other side. She said recently a doe that had a new baby was hit and killed on the road close to her home. The truck driver did not stop.
“We found the baby; four days old. That’s when we called for help and met Annie Morton,” she said.
Athens resident and owner of The Little Farm, Annie Morton, got the call to help with the little deer.
“In a case like this, animal control works with us,” said Morton. “They called and explained that there’s been a report of a mama deer and baby where the mama has died. Caroline and her sister, Gin, had spent hours trying to catch this baby. When they did, I went over and picked it up.”
Morton explained that she and her husband, Dion Chavez, live with their three children on five acres she describes as a hobby farm located on Highway 307.
“We are an LLC known as The Little Farm,” Morton said. “I grew up in Knoxville. We came to McMinn County about five years ago. I grew up on a farm and worked with wildlife.”
When people began bringing animals in need to The Little Farm, Morton said she quickly became proficient in three things: Triage, how to stabilize and transport the animal to those who know how to take care of that particular need.
“At that point, the middle man seems to be the most important,” she said. “We raise scratch and dent, down on their luck animals.”
Among those animals that find their way to Morton’s farm are goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys and one cow named Winnie the Moo.
“And I especially love the opossums,” she said. “They are the cutest little things.”
Morton also has 16 beehives. She sells their local honey at festivals to help raise funds for expenses.
Morton said the baby deer that came to her from Culliton was cared for and then sent along to the Little Ponderosa Zoo in north Knoxville.
Culliton said she purchased two “Deer Crossing” signs that she has placed by the road near her home.
“We just need to be mindful and slow down,” she said. “Maybe my signs will make a difference.”
