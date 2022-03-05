A chance to promote and develop Etowah for the future drew new Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Frank Clark to the role.
Clark was announced as the new executive director by the chamber board earlier this week.
He expressed his excitement to be the new chamber leader for the town.
“I feel very honored to be able to have this position,” Clark said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it is very humbling to get to follow after Durant. You really stand on the shoulders of giants to get to do what we do in the City of Etowah.”
Clark follows former Chamber Executive Director Durant Tullock, who passed away in September of last year.
Clark’s interest in the position came about from his wife’s history with the town.
“My wife was born and raised in Etowah and as I have known her I had just fallen in love with the town,” he recalled. “After we moved from Chattanooga to here, about 6-1/2 years ago, really allowed me to see how tight knit the community is. It allowed us to slow down and enjoy our family too.”
Clark currently works for Hillcrest Church in Etowah.
“Being able to now have the opportunity to work with the community economically and not just through the church or non-profit work is great,” he stated. “We have a great city manager and some great leaders, so to be a part of this is just amazing.”
Clark hopes to expand the City of Etowah’s presence as a destination for business and travel.
“We want people to want to visit Etowah, to see the depot in Etowah and for people to know how incredibly historic our town is and enjoy the beauty of that,” he said. “For our actual community we have the depot, we have the historical society, we have Tennessee Overhill and so many great resources to tap into with a traditional Carnegie Library and a theatre and I want to see all of that be developed well through the businesses in our community and help economic development grow and flourish.”
Clark originally sought after graphic design before becoming a pastor.
“I moved on to seminary where I spent seven years and got a dual major there and got a master of theology in teaching,” he noted. “With our church having an opportunity to build and establish, from the ground up, a coffee shop and it do exceptionally well has taught me how to run, operate and start a business along with the economics from that.”
Clark hopes to continue the vision Tullock sought during his time as chamber director.
“Durant and I were friends and I want to follow in his footsteps. I won’t ever be him but I want to honor him and honor his legacy,” Clark expressed. “I want to do what he wanted to do and that is to help push Etowah to the next level. I believe we can grow our city and the way that we grow our city can impact the entire county in a great way and I am just excited, honored and humbled to be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.