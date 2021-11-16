The City of Athens is seeking a single engineering firm to work on a pair of separate but related projects.
At tonight’s meeting, the Athens City Council will consider whether to hire Stantec to perform design work for Downtown Athens traffic enhancements and traffic improvements related to the new school being built on the campus of City Park Elementary School.
Stantec was chosen for this engineering work primarily because of its familiarity with the scope of this project. The city worked with Stantec earlier this year in the development of a comprehensive Community Mobility Plan.
“It is a real advantage to them to get moving quicker because they’ve already had their hands on it for six months this year while working on the mobility plan earlier this year that we wrapped up in July,” said Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield at last week’s council study session.
The street improvements related to the school construction will be the firm’s first priority since the opening of the new school has a firm deadline of the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
“We are prioritizing the school improvements immediately because they have to get done,” said Burchfield. “We have a school that’s getting built. We want to get out in front of that.”
When engineering on the proposed street improvements near the new school have reached a satisfactory point, Stantec’s focus will turn toward the downtown improvements.
“All the downtown improvements are going to coincide with that and there’s going to be so much overlap,” said Burchfield. “That’s another reason why … we wanted one firm to do both. There’s enough overlap between the two projects. You don’t want two different groups trying to juggle information.”
Late last year, the council voted unanimously to adopt the Experience Masterplan 2020 for Downtown Athens. The proposal details a series of practical and aesthetic improvements for the city’s historic business district. A large focus of the proposal is the narrowing of streets to provide additional parking, as well as to slow down traffic and make the Downtown area safer for pedestrian foot traffic.
Burchfield noted that the city is unlikely to seek grant assistance for the school improvements because the grant application process could delay the work.
Upon approval by the council, Stantec would commence engineering services on these projects once fees have been successfully negotiated.
