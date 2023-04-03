Along with being the home of two schools, the new Athens City Schools consolidated building will have a variety of other features.
During the Athens City School Annual Spring Retreat last Thursday, Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens delivered an update to the school board on the progress of the construction of those features.
Owens’ updates on the construction progress of the building itself were featured in the April 1 edition of The DPA. Students from City Park Elementary School moved in during the system’s spring break in March and City Park’s demolishing will make room for more parking at the new school.
“The amphitheater has the footers in and they are laying the block work,” Owens said. “It is going to be a beautiful sight.”
In addition to the amphitheater, equipment for the playgrounds is also expected to be delivered soon.
“Equipment for the playground should be here on April 24,” he noted. “The playground will not be accessible to the public. There will be a fence all around it.”
The playground area design is planned to have a separate Pre-K playground area and a large setup that would encompass a play area for all of the kindergarten through 5th grade.
The Pre-K playground will be on the west side of the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing and will feature a shade structure with some smaller play areas.
The kindergarten through 2nd grade and the 3rd grade through 5th grade playgrounds will be side by side between the two wings near where the amphitheater will be located. While there will technically be two areas, they’ll be laid out so that it can all be used at once.
ACS Director Robert Greene believes the courtyard that will surround the new building will be an eye-catcher for the public.
“I believe people will be more interested in walking the courtyard because by the designs it will be a real beautiful place to see,” Greene expressed. “There will be roughly 80 trees and shrubs around the area.”
Owens stated they are expecting a landscaper to arrive to place markers where the trees will be placed.
“He will drive stakes where all of the trees will be planted so we can see how everything will look,” he noted. “If there are any places where we couldn’t see children playing then we will remove the stakes.”
Upon its completion, the consolidated building will house students from all four of Athens’ elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, North City and Westside.
The building is designed on a “wing” system with one wing housing Pre-K through 2nd grade and the other housing grades 3 through 5. Each wing will officially be a separate school, with the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing being Athens City Primary School and the 3rd through 5th grade wing being Athens City Intermediate School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.