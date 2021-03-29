StraightWay Ministry has announced the opening of its new facility in Athens, serving the eastern Tennessee region.
This ministry is a faith-based men’s transitional program dedicated to those men who are battling alcohol or drug addiction as they re-enter society.
StraightWay officials noted that the need for this type of program is increasing and that led to the decision to relocate the program to Athens at 1303 Frye Street from a smaller facility in Madisonville. While limited at the Madisonville facility to a maximum of 17 men, the Athens facility can immediately accommodate 25 and offers expansion to a many as 40 men.
A waiting list of applicants currently exceeds 20 and the screening process is ongoing to add to the existing student count of 16 men.
According to officials, the 12-month residential program “requires a commitment from each man to want to change their life and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Job placement, transportation, housing, counseling, mandatory church attendance and daily bible studies are all integral facets of the program.”
Daily mandatory meetings are provided by local preachers, businessmen and counselors on topics like money management and life skills. Each man’s progress is reviewed and discussed monthly.
Each man pays a one-time application fee and a weekly charge of $125 for the program. The ministry offers each man room, washers and dryers, a full kitchen facility and transportation to and from their
work location. Daily chores are assigned to each man.
Bob Hampton is the founder and director of StraightWay Ministry. After 35 years of drug addiction and many years in prison, Hampton had a vision for StraightWay in 2010.
It took several years to launch the program, but Hampton said he understood the need in eastern Tennessee for a program like StraightWay.
“As God’s plan provided the path, Bob began the ministry in 2016 and the results have been astonishing,” officials noted. “The success of the ministry is more than four times that of the national average as measured three years post-graduation.”
StraightWay has completed renovations to the Athens facility with six new showers, additional beds and furniture, washers and dryers, repaired HVAC, upgraded electrical wiring, basic fire alarm system and an additional vehicle. Two significant improvements remain at the Athens facility, with the goal of completion in 2021.
Volunteers are welcome at StraightWay, which is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization and is a Tennessee certified transitional housing organization.
Additional information can be found on-line at www.straightwayministry.com or via Hampton at bobhamp ton501@gmail.com or 423-371-0269
The mailing address for StraightWay Ministry is P.O. Box 238, Athens, TN 37371
Follow StraightWay Ministry on Facebook at www.facebook.com/straightwayministry/
