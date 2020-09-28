Thirty-one local charitable and nonprofit organizations in Athens Federal Community Bank’s service area received $126,644 in funds from the Athens Federal Foundation in 2020.
Those organizations carry out work ranging from helping the uninsured receive proper medical care to providing warm meals for those who might not otherwise receive one.
2020 recipients included:
• Homeless Management of Monroe County
• Helping Hands Ministry
• The Grace House in Athens
• Family Promise of Bradley County
• Niota United Methodist Church (Christian Co-Workers Children’s Aid)
• Food Pantry and Thrift Store of Tellico Plains
• Coordinated Charities Inc.
• Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland
• Etowah Community Food Pantry of Wesley Memorial UMC
• The Caring Place
• Grace & Mercy Ministries
• Love Thy Neighbor Project (of Tennessee Wesleyan University)
• Nourish One Child — Outreach of Keith Memorial UMC
• CASA Monroe
• CASA of Bradley County
• CASA Corridor of East TN
• The H.O.P.E. Center, Inc.
• Straightway Ministry Inc.
• Miracle Lake
• Good Faith Clinic, Inc.
• New Hope Pregnancy Care Center
• McMinn County Emergency Rescue Squad
• Sweetwater Education Foundation
• Tri-County Center
• Women at the Well
• McMinn County Educational and Community Foundation
• Polk County Friends of the Library — Imagination Library
• Let’s Read 20
• Athens-McMinn Family YMCA
• Y-CAP (YMCA Community Action Project) Cleveland
• The House That Mercy Built
“As we consider the work being accomplished in our communities, we recognize this is a powerful group willing to face trouble and hardships head-on,” said Athens Federal Foundation President and CEO Jeff Cunningham. “The deeds of local charitable and non-profit organizations do not go unnoticed and, on behalf of the Athens Federal Foundation, we are truly honored to be a partner in service.
“The need does not radically change from year to year as our area continues to experience a crucial shortage of basic life essentials, including food, shelter and adequate healthcare,” Cunningham continued. “The foundation is committed to helping overcome those adversities and inspiring others to continue endowing our communities. As the Athens Federal Foundation grows and we refine our efforts, we hope to touch even more people in need.”
This was the 10th round of grants presented since the foundation’s 2011 inauguration, with total fund distribution of nearly $1.2 million.
Non-profit organizations in Athens Federal’s service area (Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk counties) were eligible to apply.
The foundation’s mission is to support and fund community development through affordable housing, job training and programs that assist the economically disadvantaged.
The foundation also considers requests for educational initiatives, healthcare programs and supportive human services programs, as well as local cultural institutions for the purpose of broadening access to cultural and arts activities.
For more information about the Athens Federal Foundation or its grant program, contact Mike Hutsell at athensfederalfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.athensfederalfoundation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.