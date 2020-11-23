MCMINN COUNTY
Library Board will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. For information on joining the meeting, call 423-745-7782. A recording of the meeting will be posted to fisherlibrary.org
November County Commission and Budget Committee meetings have been rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. and will be conducted pursuant to Tennessee Executive Order 16 which permits electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Meetings are being conducted via Zoom in accordance with this directive. The Budget Committee will meet at 7 p.m. with the County Commission starting at 7:30 p.m. The same Zoom link will serve both meetings.
