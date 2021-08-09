The Meigs County Fair has seen an increase in visitors this year compared to previous years.
According to the Meigs County Fair Association President Heath Cable, it was a busy week as turnout was high.
“I believe our numbers have been a little more then they have been in the past for Tuesday through Thursday,” he noted. “It looks like there is a lot going on over at the carnival and they seem to be doing well on that side, so we have had a pretty successful week.”
Cable has been learning and studying the progress of the fair this year in hopes of improving it next year.
“I think we will make some changes next year in some different areas,” he said. “We have talked about adding some new additions next year and we already have stuff in mind. I think next year we will be able to provide a little bit more for the community then we did this year.”
He believes this year has been a “bittersweet” moment for the fair association.
“We lost our long time manager and secretary, Clare Nell Breeden, with her passing away just before the fair and then our chairman of the board for the past 14 years, Bobby Roberts, was unable to be here due to health,” Cable expressed, but added that it was still a successful event despite the tough circumstances. “I think it has been a good week and we have done some new things this year that people have enjoyed.”
One of the features of the fair the association has received some positive feedback on has been the community choir.
“We had some various churches come out on Wednesday and some of the people that went to church formed a choir and sung at the pavilion. That went over really well and I have had people request that we make that an annual event,” Cable stated. “They seemed to really enjoy it and I think that is something that we will try to continue.”
Another event that was a “great success” this year, according to Cable, was the Pin of Three Cattle event.
“I can’t say enough about the people who have volunteered and families who have given their time to the fair, whether it be the mowing of the fairgrounds — which we have received several compliments of the fairgrounds this year — to other areas of the fair,” Cable expressed. “There is no limit to the abilities of the volunteers we have. There are not a lot of volunteers and for us to pull off this fair the way we do with the amount of people that we have is amazing.”
He also expressed his gratitude to the sponsors that helped make the fair possible.
“We have some amazing sponsors who are very loyal to the fair,” he said. “They are always willing to donate, whether it be items that we can use or monetary and we couldn’t do any of this without help from our volunteers and our sponsors, so I would encourage anybody that saw our fair program and saw the sponsors in it to do business with those sponsors because they are great people and we appreciate every one of them.”
