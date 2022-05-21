The City of Athens played host to the American Legion’s 3rd District Convention for the first time in over 100 years.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, this was the time that the legion hosted its elections.
“Every year they hold the elections during the convention because you hold the offices for one year,” Peglow noted. “For example, I am the veteran services officer for the American Legion and, even though I hold the position in the county, it is an elected position within the American Legion.”
It’s been a century since this last happened in the City of Athens.
“We arranged to have dinner at Tennessee Wesleyan University and we had really good music there as well,” she noted. “For me, attending this convention gave me more ideas to try to bring into this community. I learned of things they were doing in other parts of the state to do things to help veterans and their communities because the American Legion is all about our nation and our communities.”
She believes the healthiest communities are those who are engaged with each other.
“Post 68 is very active in the community and this is a very big deal to us to have hosted this for the first time in over 100 years,” Peglow expressed. “We are very excited that we had people from different counties attend and they got to see how we did things in our county. County Mayor John Gentry attended and so did Rep. Mark Cochran and we were thrilled to death to have them because we wanted them to know how strong our veteran community is. Within a 50 mile radius of Athens, Tenn. there are 108,000 veterans, so there are a lot of veterans in this area and we are very proud of our service men and women.”
American Legion Adjutant Dolores Anderson stated she was surprised to receive word that the City of Athens would host the convention.
“We are an active post and we are providing services for our veterans and our community,” Anderson said. “This event is very important and it signifies that our post is able to honor the convention and we are doing things that caused the district to have faith in us to be able host it.”
She hopes this year’s convention will increase the recognition of both the district and the department.
“The convention was held in one of the conference rooms at Tennessee Wesleyan University where we had a full dinner, we had elections for the Athens Post 68 and more,” she noted. “The American Legion is a great organization for all veterans whether they are active or previously served. We are active in the community to provide services including participating in parades, July 4, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and others. We are also the sponsors of the big flag by the interstate and hopefully it will be flying soon as we have everything we need and have a new motor installed, so soon it will be put up.”
They are currently planning a flag raising ceremony and will announce the event at a later date in The Daily Post-Athenian.
