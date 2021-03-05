The Athens Fire Department has a variety of objectives to help expand fire protection throughout the city.
Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth used a portion of his presentation at the recent Athens City Council Strategic Summit to outline some of AFD’s short- and long-term needs and goals.
Among those short-term goals, the AFD is interested in further implementation of a public CPR/First Aid program.
“We want to be able to teach that skill to the public — schools, industries, any of those places,” explained Ainsworth.
The AFD has already conducted the program at some local industries, but Ainsworth said the department would like to make it widely available with AFD conducting the course and participants paying the fee to obtain certification. For CPR only, the cost is $10, and for CPR/First Aid, the cost is $20.
The AFD was forced to shut down its fire inspection program due to COVID-19, but it has resumed. The goal is to conduct inspections at all of Athens’ 1,300 commercial occupancies, as well as follow-up inspections.
Ainsworth noted that the AFD will continue to do what is necessary to maintain the department’s Class 2 ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating. This rating helps to determine insurance rates within a fire department’s jurisdiction and only a Class 1 rating is higher than Athens’ current status.
“My goal is to get us to a 1,” said Ainsworth. “I may never succeed at that, but we’re going for the home run.”
Ainsworth then detailed the department’s future planning and needs. Among them is the construction of a third fire station.
“That’s been talked about, that I know of, for the 16 years I’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve got to start looking towards making that a realistic idea.”
A recently-completed study conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) concurred that the city should proceed with establishing a third station.
The study suggests that a fire station should exist for every 4.5 miles of coverage area within a jurisdiction. Athens covers an area of 15.5 miles.
“Based on that, we need about 3.5 fire stations in this town,” said Ainsworth.
Athens’ two existing stations — one at the Athens Municipal Building and the second on Congress Parkway — have a significant amount of overlap in their coverage areas.
“They’re entirely too close,” added Ainsworth.
He concurred with the MTAS study that Exit 49 would be a good location for a fire station. He also projected a potential future need for another station near Exit 52.
“Today, I don’t know that we quite have enough call volume out there (near Exit 52) to make that one justifiable,” he said.
The MTAS study recommends moving station #2 to Exit 49, leaving station #1 at the Municipal Building, and establishing a new station along Highway 305, which would established a triangulation of coverage.
If a station were to relocate to Exit 49, it could house the city’s ladder truck to be in close proximity to the multi-story hotels located in that part of the city. Ainsworth suggested that S. White Street could also be a good area to target for another station.
Ainsworth also renewed his request to develop a three-story training facility. He recently approached the McMinn County Commission’s Emergency Services Committee to propose that the county join this effort and establish a training facility for countywide use. McMinn County Mayor John Gentry suggested that the county commission consider this proposal at its own planning retreat to be held later this year.
“ISO says we’ve got to have that. NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) says we’ve got to have that,” said Ainsworth. “We’re supposed to be doing training in that 18 hours a year per person. I think we can make that happen to where the City of Athens and our taxpayers don’t have pay that whole load.”
