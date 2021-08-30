The unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties began to decline again for the month of July.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of July was 4.8%, which is a 1.6% drop from the previous rate of 6.4%. Meanwhile, Meigs County witnessed a 1.5% decrease for a rate of 5.2% in July.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd believes the rates in both McMinn and Meigs decreased due to the number of people no longer seeking work.
“One of the bigger driving forces looks like a labor force decline in the counties,” Todd said. “The number of people employed also went up, so it looks like some people obtained a job and people stopped looking for jobs.”
Todd stated that these numbers could still be showing the recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have schools returning, so come August and September we may see the rate go down more,” Todd noted. “That is what typically happens when schools return. If they end up going back to remote learning, though, it may affect the rate. They may not need the cafeteria staff, for instance, however using last year as an example they did keep their cafeteria staff to deliver meals using the bus drivers but I don’t know if they will do something like that again or not.”
He noted the rate doesn’t typically drop this much for the month of July.
“It is a little bit of a surprise,” Todd expressed. “Since the unemployment benefits stopped it may have prompted people to either find work or stop looking and that is probably why the rate was affected so much for July.”
The national rate saw a drop of almost half a percent, declining from 6.1% to 5.7% in July.
For the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of July is 4.7%, which is a 0.9% decrease from the previous rate of 5.6% in June.
Across the state, the trend set by McMinn and Meigs was followed by most counties, as the rate dropped in 94 counties and rose in one — a 0.3% increase in Weakley County.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 62 counties, between 5% and 10% in 32 counties and above 10% in one county — Perry County at 10.4%.
Around the area, Bradley County dropped 1% to a rate of 4.6%, Hamilton County fell 1.6% to a rate of 4.5%, Loudon County decreased by 0.9% to a rate of 3.9%, Monroe County declined 1.2% to a rate of 4.3%, Polk County dropped 1% to a rate of 4.5%, Rhea County fell 1% to a rate of 5.9%, and Roane County declined 1.1% for a rate of 4.4%.
