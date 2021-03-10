The Etowah Police Department seized numerous drugs and weapons over the weekend in several bust operations.
The first incident took place last Friday when EPD Det. Michael Richmond made an arrest resulting in multiple bits of drug paraphernalia being located at the scene.
According to the report, Richmond noticed a 2007 Buick traveling east on 8th Street with the driver’s side brake light out and initiated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver of the Buick continued to drive before coming to a stop on Indiana Avenue where Richmond made contact with the driver — identified as Emily Fawcett, 38, of Niota — and her passenger.
After informing those in the vehicle as to why they were pulled over, Richmond reported that he requested their IDs, but they said they did not have them.
After running their names through McMinn County dispatch, Richmond learned that Fawcett’s driver’s license was suspended.
He also reported to have noticed a white substance around Fawcett’s mouth, which prompted him to request that she step out of the vehicle and he began to question her.
She reportedly claimed to not have taken any illegal substances and also denied him permission to search the vehicle, claiming that it wasn’t hers.
The report stated that EPD K-9 Officer Richard Robinson arrived to the scene with his K-9 Rona, who immediately gave an alert to the driver’s door.
Richmond reported that he called for a tow truck to claim the vehicle due to it not being registered to either the driver or the passenger.
He noted that he, along with EPD Chief Daniel Hampton, searched the vehicle, with probable cause due to the K-9, as they waited for the tow truck.
It was then that they allegedly found a syringe with residue in the driver’s door, a syringe sticking out of a pink Crown Royal bag that also contained 17 empty syringes and two “loaded” syringes containing an unknown substance, a cigarette pack containing aluminum foil with a burned substance inside, two bags of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana that weighed approximately 3.8 grams, a baggie containing a white powder substance believed to be heroine weighing approximately one gram, a pill bottle of the same substance weighing approximately 12.3 grams (including the bottle), a set of digital scales, multiple plastic Baggies, multiple corner cut Baggies, a cut straw with residue inside, a total of $782 in cash between Fawcett and the vehicle, and a Jennings .22 caliber handgun that was found under the driver’s seat by Hampton.
Fawcett was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license, possession of schedule I drug for resale, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
She was transported to the McMinn County Justice Center.
Another incident led to more seizures the following day, as a EPD officers were involved in another routine traffic stop.
On Saturday, EPD Officer Beau Swafford performed a traffic stop on a red Ford Fusion for not having a functional license plate light.
According to the report, upon exiting the vehicle, Swafford noticed a strong scent of marijuana along with a scent typically found in an attempt to mask it.
The Ford Fusion had three passengers — identified as Elexus M. Coleman, 25, of Athens; Aaliyah D. Devoer, 23, of Fulton, Missouri; and Elijah K. Ferguson, 19, of Etowah — inside plus the driver — identified as Tashaun Christopher Coward, 18, of Sweetwater.
Coward was then asked to step out of the vehicle and stand in front of Swafford’s patrol car for questioning as another EPD officer arrived to the scene.
The driver reportedly informed the officer that he had a scale on his person after being asked if he had anything on him.
After searching the driver, the officers allegedly found a small scale along with a small bag that contained a green substance believed to be marijuana.
After placing the driver in handcuffs, the officer reportedly asked Coward if there were any weapons and he allegedly stated, “you will have to figure that out.”
The report stated the officers conducted a search of the vehicle where they allegedly found a plastic bag that contained several baggies believed to be used to sell marijuana, several alcoholic bottles, a G2C 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber, a magazine that contained more rounds of ammunition, a Glock Model 23 chambered in .40 S&W along with four magazines in the bag of one of the passengers, and a Ziploc bag that contained three large baggies of a green plant-like substance that was individually bagged weighing approximately 25.4 grams, 22 grams and 23 grams.
The G2C handgun was checked through NCIC and reported to be stolen.
The officer said they found a bag that contained $4,034 belonging to one of the passengers and approximately $161 was seized from another passenger.
Swafford then talked with the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
The office advised Swafford that due to the fact that none of the vehicle occupants would claim the illicit materials to proceed with the above charges on all occupants of the vehicle.
Coleman, Coward, Devoer and Ferguson were all booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
