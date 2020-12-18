Two local veterans organizations strive to provide food and various other necessities to their fellow members of the armed services.
The American Legion was founded, nationally, in 1919 and established in Athens in 1921.
According to American Legion Post 68 Commander Dick Pelley, the organization was founded to serve veterans.
“That was our whole reason for being is ‘how can we help our veterans in need,’” Pelley said. “We help them with transportation, utility help, help with PTSD, etc but that is what we are here for — to help veterans and his or her family.”
Pelley stated the difference between the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars office is that the VFW requires a veteran to have served overseas whereas the American Legion helps any veteran who has served.
“Any veteran who has served in the armed forces can join the American Legion,” he noted. “We also have the Sons of the American Legion, in some posts, and we have motorcycle riders and auxiliary in some posts, just not ours.”
The American Legion meets monthly at the VFW building due to no longer having a building of their own.
“Our common services consist of transportation, food, support and that we regularly meet and recognize the services,” he stated. “We heavily support our county service officer, Susan Peglow, and her program and most of the time we help with veterans who are in need of a handout as well as widows of veterans.”
The McMinn County American Legion Post 68 currently has 150 members.
Fourteen years ago, the American Legion posted a flag on the interstate as a “reminder” to veterans.
“At the time we put it up across I-75, there is no flag bigger than the one we put up,” Pelley said. “It is 150 feet tall and 30x50.”
Another organization that helps support local veterans is Elks Lodge 1927.
“The Elks have expanded their programs to include scholarships, drug awareness, community investment programs, and veteran services,” said Elks member Danny Wilson. “The Elks veteran service mission goes that as long as there are veterans, the benevolent and protective order of Elks will never forget them.”
The month of November is Elks Veterans Remembrance Month.
“In the fiscal year of 2018-2019 Elks across America donated $3.7 million to veteran services,” Wilson said. “Locally in Athens, in 2017 ... Athens Elks Lodge initiated the program to help low income veterans and their spouses.”
The idea for the program came from a discussion between Elks members and local Veteran Service Administrator Susan Peglow.
“There was a need to provide perishable foods to low income veterans because there are several programs to supply non-perishable foods to vets,” he noted. “The vouchers will get a low income veteran bread, milk, and eggs from a local grocery store in Athens and we will continue to supply that to veterans to show our support for their service and sacrifice.”
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories highlighting the ways in which the various veterans service organizations impact the community. Other veterans organizations will be featured in future editions of The DPA.
