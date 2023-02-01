Dreams of teaching at an early age led to a lifelong career for one of Athens City Schools’ teachers of the year.
City Park Elementary School’s Angela Brown was named one of Athens City Schools’ Teachers of the Year recently.
Earlier this year, officials with Athens City Schools announced their teachers of the year, all of whom were selected by their peers.
“To me, this is one of the highest honors in my career because I am the very last teacher of the year for City Park School,” Brown expressed. “Soon, we will be moving into our new school in Athens for grades Pre-K through 5.”
Brown said she humbly accepted the support given to her by her colleagues.
“Honestly, every teacher at my school deserves the exact same honor, due to their hard work and dedication to education,” Brown said. “My colleagues are like my family. We show love, support and respect to each other. Our faculty has a special bond that will never be replaced. So, for them to award me with this tremendous honor, I’ll forever be grateful.”
This recognition coincides with another honor Brown achieved recently, this one a statewide acknowledgement.
“This year I have been honored to be selected as a 2022-2023 Educator Advisory Council Member for the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF). 28 educators from rural, urban and suburban communities across Tennessee are helping GELF determine the resources to best meet the summer literacy needs of students statewide,” she noted. “With only 35% of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF’s Educator Advisory Council serves as a consulting body for the foundation’s early literacy initiatives, including its statewide K-3 Home Library program that mailed books to more than 160,000 students and teachers in Summer 2022.”
Looking towards the future, Brown hopes to continue to inspire students for many years to come.
“The love of learning, and the reflection of being a role model for students, will forever be my educational goal. To achieve this, I must be willing and open to try new techniques/programs to enhance student learning as a priority,” Brown expressed. “I have always treated my students as if they were my own child. While they are with me, I strive to ensure that each child most importantly feels loved, heard, respected, accepted and valued. Every child deserves a chance to shine. It’s also about building relationships with my students now and throughout the future. I have been overjoyed to have students, of students, in my classroom. When I bump into my former students, I always enjoy giving them a hug, a smile and catch up with them. They may not always remember what you taught them, but they will never forget how you treated them.”
Becoming a teacher was a childhood dream of Brown’s that was not only fulfilled but has led her to a career that is currently going on 27 years.
“When I was little, I always dreamed of being a teacher,” she recalled. “I was fortunate to have so many outstanding educators who never knew how much they inspired me to be the very best I could be.”
She was a student at McMinn Central High School, received a minor in Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, a major in Elementary Education (K-8) from UTK and received her Masters of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from UTK as well.
She started her internship at City Park Elementary and Westside Elementary from 1995-1996, became a Kindergarten teacher at City Park from 1996-2007, from 2007-2020 she was the instructional coach at City Park School and 2022 to present she has taught second grade at City Park Elementary.
Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, traveling, cruising, shopping and floating down the river in the summer and she is a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
“I’ve learned over the years to give yourself grace and never take anything for granted. Tomorrow is not promised, so we need to show everyone love and joy today,” Brown expressed. “Always use kind words towards others, even if they’re strangers. You never know what people are going through, therefore showing compassion might just brighten someone’s day.”
