A Niota man has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting a local resident.
On Wednesday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the Athens Police Department were dispatched to the area of Walthall Street in reference to the sound of gunshots being fired.
Upon arrival, they found a young black male lying in the grassy area next to the basketball courts. He appeared to have been shot.
Members of the Athens Fire Department and AMR Emergency Medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered medical aid, though despite their efforts the young man died on scene.
He was later identified as 21-year-old Zavion Ferguson of Athens.
Officers worked throughout the night, resulting in the arrest of 18-year-old Logan Rowe of Niota. He was turned over to the McMinn County Justice Center on a charge of second degree murder, though APD officials note the investigation is still ongoing.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Ferguson’s family during this difficult time. Those of us at the Athens Police Department are committed to ensuring that justice is served,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said.
Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact McMinn County Dispatch at (423) 745-3222.
