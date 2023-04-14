Isaiah 117 House held a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Town of Englewood on Thursday to celebrate the opening of its new McMinn-Monroe county location.
This ceremony was the Isaiah 117 House’s 13th ribbon cutting ceremony in total.
The house will serve both McMinn and Monroe counties for the non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in transit to foster care by housing them until a foster family can be found.
The first speaker to appear was Co-Program Coordinator Adrian Lethcoe.
“In March of 2020, Isaiah 117 came to our community and when I heard about it, I had to do a lot of research into what it was,” Lethcoe recalled. “Instantly I heard God calling me into this ministry. Usually when God calls, most of us do not run straight to it, we usually run away from it and that is exactly what I did.”
She stated that she believed she didn’t have much to offer in terms of service to the ministry.
“He didn’t let (those thoughts) take that calling away from me. I did not rest easy for a long time and finally I gave in,” Lethcoe said. “I said ‘OK, I’ll go but I’ll just go to the meeting,’ then it turned into I can plan a luncheon and then I’m done. God had such bigger plans and He gave me a front row seat to watch this amazing community put their gifts on the table.”
Lethcoe stated that she has had experiences similar to what the children who will go to that home have seen.
“I’m standing here today on just one of many big houses that God built that every child will never have to feel those things,” Lethcoe expressed. “When they walk through this door they are going to know that they are loved and there is no fear in this house and that is because of this amazing community.”
Lethcoe’s fellow Co-Program Coordinator Jennifer Collins also gave her feelings on the opening.
“This afternoon I just want to say thank you,” Collins expressed. “Thank you for everything that you have done — the prayers, giving, everything.”
Collins started with the Isaiah 117 House in 2019 after learning of the organization.
“I knew this was something that God wanted not just for me but for my family and I am so incredibly thankful to have been able to walk this journey,” Collins said.
Regional directors of Child Programs Marcy Martin and Shannon Romans from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services also spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I am a lifelong native Monroe Countian so I can’t even begin to talk about how proud I have been to watch this community of love grow over the course of the last three years,” Martin said. “We are here today to cut a ribbon in front of a building, but this community of love has been growing and expanding for the last 3 years.”
According to Martin, since March of 2020, 360 children have come into custody in Monroe and McMinn counties.
“It is quite overwhelming when I hear the people and the staff all over the community that built this house and we see the support for our children,” Romans said. “I can’t help but think back to the days of my case management 21 years ago to removal day ... to be able to have this available to our staff and children on the worst day of a child’s life is just overwhelming and it is just amazing that you all have built this house.”
Isaiah 117 House Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson also spoke of her excitement over how many houses have been built to this point.
“We need to celebrate a few things before we cut that ribbon and the first thing that we need to celebrate is that this is lucky number 13 that we are cutting together,” Paulson said. “God is doing what God wants to do in this community and it is a beautiful thing to see.”
She expressed her belief that people will feel the presence of God inside the house once they enter.
“We are on holy ground because this is a picture of the best part of the church,” Paulson expressed. “It is a picture of everybody giving what they have to those that don’t. This is a reminder of what the church can be and I thank you for that and you are going to feel His presence when you walk in ... and the last reason we need to celebrate is because this is God’s heart. God’s heart is for the forgotten, for the marginalized and for the brokenhearted. He is near to them and you will feel that when you come into this house.”
The house is located at 221 County Road 517 in Englewood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.