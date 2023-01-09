The McMinn County Chapter NAACP will soon host its annual Dream Achievers Award event.
The program is scheduled to take place on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. in the Tennessee Wesleyan University auditorium.
According to Dream Achievers Coordinator Ann Boyd, the event holds a lot of significance for minority students.
“I think this event is very important because it created a program that we didn’t have,” Boyd said. “This program was a preventive measure to encourage our students grades 7 through 12 to stay in school, make good grades, increase their attendance and to plant a seed of hope in our black youth in McMinn County and have them think about a higher education.”
The NAACP works alongside TWU to provide scholarships to the students who make the Dream Achievers.
“Seeing the signs of encouragement in our minority youth, which are youth with African American background, means a lot to me,” Boyd expressed. “They don’t always get recognized with the highest honors in school so we want to recognize them for their hard work and dedication. That GPA of 3.0 and above is a little difficult to achieve and the more kids we have to achieve that GPA shows us what our kids are doing in school.”
Boyd stated that it is encouraging to see the number of Dream Achievers in the community, especially during the pandemic when education was experiencing a lot of difficulties.
“Last year we didn’t do the ceremony but we did present the awards and scholarships for TWU. Even during the pandemic we had 149 students who qualified and this year the number is 175,” she noted. “We are very encouraged by that number. It means that our youth are doing better and even during the difficult times they are still working to keep their grades up.”
According to Boyd, this program means a lot to her personally.
“To me it means that our kids aren’t lost to the streets,” Boyd expressed. “This program in itself tries to recognize the youth that are doing well in school and hopefully will prevent them from becoming a statistic of the streets.”
She believes that other areas have a greater power over the students then the educational facilities.
“Staying in school is probably secondary to being able to make money. It is the society we live in that is all about what you have and what you can get,” she noted. “If their parents aren’t able to provide them with everything they want, not necessarily need but want, then they may be tempted to go out into the streets and do things that aren’t exactly legal and can get them in trouble to acquire the things they want. So this program is designed to keep our kids out of the streets and to encourage them to stay in school and to get a higher education.”
The first program was held in 2013, but the first ceremony for the event was held in 2014 making this the nine-year anniversary for the ceremony, but 10 years for the program as a whole.
“We are very proud to continue going for 10 years,” she expressed. “Even during the pandemic, we were able to have our ceremony in January of 2020 before the pandemic took hold and sent us all home. In 2021 we didn’t do the ceremony but we recognized the students and we are very proud that we were able to do that.”
The event started thanks to an employee for the City of Athens, Mary Scudder, who created the idea.
“She is a native to the City of Athens and is very attuned to what the youth were doing and how we were losing them,” Boyd recalled. “She presented to me this idea and I was absolutely on board. From that vision she had we discussed things and spoke with Dr. Harley Knowles of TWU and his idea was to give a scholarship of $500 to each recipient that could only be used at TWU and we were excited about that.”
The partnerships that led to the creation of the event led to many “win-win” scenarios for the NAACP and for TWU, she noted.
“I really want to give Mary Scudder the recognition for thinking of this program,” she expressed. “It was her idea that she had that led to us being able to do this. So we are very honored to thank her and Dr. Harley Knowles for this program and we are happy to be able to carry on the tradition.”
