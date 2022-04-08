Police are searching for a wanted man who allegedly ran from drug charges, causing a wreck with injury.
On April 4, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Townsend was on patrol on Highway 309 in Niota when he noticed a vehicle not maintaining its lane as it moved onto County Road 321.
As Townsend followed, the vehicle reportedly didn’t stop at a sign turning onto County Road 319 and the deputy decided to pull the driver over.
Instead of stopping, however, the suspect allegedly drove off and “no longer than a couple of minutes” later, the vehicle wrecked near a residence and the suspect – later identified as Jonathan Blake Jubar, 29, of Etowah – got out and took off running.
Townsend tried to pursue, but lost him. So, the deputy went back to the wrecked vehicle and found an injured passenger inside.
Once EMS was on scene to help the passenger, Townsend searched the vehicle and came away with a $20 bill and two plastic bags with a crystal-like substance inside – one containing four grams, the other two grams. He also allegedly discovered a box containing a digital scale and two round, blue pills believed to be Xanax.
Upon checking with dispatch, Townsend learned that Jubar also has a revoked license and “several other driving on a revoked license charges.”
Townsend went back on patrol until later that evening when 911 began getting calls of a suspicious male knocking on doors in that area and asking to use their phone.
One caller was able to get the suspect on video and Townsend confirmed it to be Jubar. He and other officers headed back out to that area and, during the search, a man told them that he had given Jubar a ride to County Road 675.
When they arrived to the residence on County Road 675 Jubar had reportedly been taken to, Townsend and another officer headed to the back of the residence while two other officers headed toward the front.
It was then that Townsend noticed a window slightly open and he raised it a bit higher to see if Jubar had entered there. At that point, though, he was met by “two large, aggressive dogs.”
They reportedly lunged out the window and Townsend, concerned for his safety, fired at them, hitting both and killing one.
Townsend and Hawkins then headed to the front of the residence and met with the homeowner, explaining to her why they were there and what had happened behind the house. Townsend allegedly overheard someone on speaker phone asking if Jubar was still at the residence.
They called off the search at that point and Townsend noted that Jubar has a failure to appear warrant and a capias for theft over $1,000, both out of Monroe County. He also has a warrant out of the City of Athens for felony evading, reckless endangerment, interference with emergency calls and driving on a revoked license.
Townsend added to the charges felony evading arrest, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving on a revoked license and possession of a schedule II drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.