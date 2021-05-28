The Etowah Carnegie Library will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
On Memorial Day weekend, in small cemeteries across the nation, surviving members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association — Vietnam will conduct flower placing ceremonies to honor each of the 26 individuals who died while serving with the unit in Vietnam.
Among those lost was Freddie Michael Sherlin of Athens. A ceremony for Sherlin starts at noon on Sunday, May 30, at Cedar Grove Cemetery near Athens. Tommy McLain and Doyle Breeden of Cleveland will lead the Honor Our Fallen ceremony. The public is encouraged to attend.
For details, contact Denis Cowand Poole, 589th Engineer Battalion Association — Vietnam, at 813-345-1458 or Denis@589thEngineers.com
The Leadership McMinn Class of 2021 is helping to raise money for the local Let’s Read 20 program that lost its entire inventory in a February fire. A dunking booth will be will be set up at the Market Park Pavilion during MooFest on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group will also be collecting any new and gently used children’s and young adult books at its MooFest booth.
American Veterans Post 100, located at 205 County Road 813 in Etowah, will host a memorial dinner to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at noon.
All veterans and their families are welcome. The dinner will follow a Memorial Day ceremony
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) is inviting small businesses to win grant money through the Fourth Annual Idea Leap Grant.
Businesses in TVFCU’s 13-county service area that have been in operation for at least one year and have fewer than 20 employees are eligible to apply for their chance at winning one of five grants valued at $21,000, $15,000, $10,000, $7,000 and $5,000. Full rules and the application are available at tvfcu.com/IdeaLeapGrant
The Idea Leap Grant application is open until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4. An independent panel of judges from across the community will review the applications.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 68 in Meigs County on Friday, May 28, at 9 p.m.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. These facilities will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, during regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes for Monday, May 31, will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
McKinley Greene’s Birthday Bash Blood Drive will be held at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street, on Saturday, May 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Medic Regional Blood Center personnel will be inside the community center. Appointments are preferred. Visit tndonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/73972 or call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will receive priority. Donors must wear a mask or facial covering.
The Calhoun Fire Department’s Appreciation Day and Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 29, starting at noon under the Meadowlands Pavilion.
There will be food — $5 hamburger or hot dog plate, which includes a drink; bounce houses for kids; and an emergency services corn hole tournament. The cost to enter is $60 per team, which includes two meals and two T-shirts. It is a single-elimination tournament unless there are not many
teams to enter. The winning pot will be based on the amount of entries. Visit Calhoun City Hall to preregister.
The public is welcomed to attend this event.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73, and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Pilot Club of Athens is hosting a bike rodeo at MooFest on June 5.
Check-in will be at the corner of Church Street and E. Madison Avenue (just behind the McMinn County School Board office). Check-in is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The bike rodeo will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be two age groups: Children 5-6 and 7-8. Bring your bike to ride in the bike rodeo area. There will be safety stories with puppets by Athens Anchors. State Trooper Travis Ryans will be talking about bike safety and there will be bike inspections. Children will receive a snack and treat bag. Twenty-five helmets will also be given away.
The bike rodeo is limited to the first 25 registrants. Text or call 423-506-6551 or email PilotClubofAthens@gmail.com to register your children.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays starting June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will tentatively be held Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special poster exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” which showcases the historical breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors in the United States.
According to a news release, “The exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women, including astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen, athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.”
“Picturing Women Inventors” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
Athens City Schools is notifying residents of the City Park neighborhood that, as part of construction of the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate School, in the coming weeks, the concrete pouring process will begin, which will start in the early-morning hours around 2 to 3 a.m. and last for 10-12 hours a day.
This process will include concrete trucks, lights, and noises in the area.
A news release from the school system states: “We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”
