Graduations are soon approaching for McMinn County, McMinn Central and Meigs County high schools.
According to McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison, Central’s graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. inside of the school’s gymnasium, while McMinn County will have their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. on the school football field.
In the event of rain, McMinn’s graduation will be moved to the gym.
“If McMinn’s graduation needs to be moved from the football field to the gymnasium then we will give each student a certain number of tickets for their families, dependent on the the number of graduates, and there will be an overflow room as well,” Parkison noted. “McMinn Central will have tickets for the graduates to give to their families with an overflow area set in the auditorium.”
Parkison expressed his excitement for this year’s graduation ceremonies.
“This is always an exciting event,” Parkison said. “We have kids that are moving on to their next step in life. They have been successful in their education and this has been a great starting point for their careers.”
He noted the graduations this year will follow the traditional patterns the schools have followed.
“McMinn High School is going to graduate around 312 students this year and Central will have about 159 graduates,” he noted. “We want all of their relatives and friends to come out and support our graduates and we pray for good weather, everyone’s safety and just looking forward to a good time.”
Meigs County High School is set to host its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium.
“The doors will open at 8 a.m.,” said Meigs County High School Principal John Grissom. “Graduation is always an exciting time because we get to see a group of kids that came in as freshman develop into responsible, respectful, mature young men and women and we are sending them out into the world to pursue their futures and the life they have always dreamed of, so this is very exciting.”
Grissom noted the graduation program will follow the school’s traditional pattern, however one aspect of the graduation will see a change.
“The seniors will walk in, we will have speakers and then we will call individual students’ names for them to pick up their diplomas,” Grissom stated. “We will have new graduation gowns this year that will have MC on one of the shoulders of the gown along with orange and white stripes to the sleeves to give it a little more Meigs County spirit and pride. So we are pretty excited for the new look of the graduation gown and how it will look on all of the seniors.”
Grissom also noted a message to the graduates of Meigs County High School.
“To all of the seniors at Meigs County High School, Class of 2023, God bless America and go Tigers,” Grissom expressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.