Athens City Schools recently won a district-wide and school-specific award from the state.
On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the school and district designations for the 2021-22 school year, which includes the highest performing schools and districts for academic achievement and student growth.
Across the state, 427 schools spanning 92 districts received designation as a Reward school and 16 districts received designation as an Exemplary district.
ACS was recognized as an Exemplary school district and Westside Elementary School earned Reward school honors.
Each year, schools are eligible for four types of designations based on their overall performance across indicators that are deemed “essential to student success,” including how the school prepared students to be proficient (Achievement), accelerated student learning (Growth), encouraged students to attend school regularly (Chronically out of School), prepared students for postsecondary success (Graduation Rate and Ready Graduate) and supported English learners acquiring language skills.
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, and the Reward school distinction places significant emphasis on improvement from the prior school year.
“This reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone that is a part of Athens City Schools. For Athens City Schools staff, excellence is a habit not just an act,” ACS Director of Schools Robert Greene said. “During the most difficult of times our teachers and staff have demonstrated their commitment to excellence again. I want to thank all our staff for their wonderful performance and the Athens City school board for its support of the teachers and the systems leadership.”
Greene also announced the recognition during Monday night’s Athens City Council Study Session.
“With everything else going on, with academics we’ve done a good job — the staff has,” Greene told the council members. “We’ve been keeping up during the tough times and COVID. It’s something to be proud of.”
TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn also congratulated the schools who achieved recognition.
“Tennessee students, families, educators and school communities have worked hard to overcome a variety of challenges stemming from the pandemic and I congratulate them on their efforts,” she said. “Our teachers and school and district leaders focus on helping students improve every day and we will continue to focus on student achievement, as well as growth, so that all students are set on a path to success.”
