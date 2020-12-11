Sweetwater Public library has announced that over 2,500 magazines are now available to download and read on any device 24/7.
Users with a library card can read digital magazines along with eBooks and audiobooks on the Libby and OverDrive apps, or by visiting https://reads.over drive.com
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds and don’t count towards checkout limits. They can be downloaded for offline use.
Readers may browse TN R.E.A.D.S.’s digital collection for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices — iPhone, iPad, and Android phones. Through the Libby app readers can also send to Kindle.
For assistance with TN R.E.A.D.S. and your device, stop by Sweetwater Public Library Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or call 423-337-5274.
The library is currently open to the public Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30p.m. and offers the following services:
• Free public WiFi is available in the library or from the parking lot for those who wish to social distance.
• ABCMouse is free inside the library or in the parking lot while connected to the library’s WiFi — SPL Public Access Wireless (no password required).
• Monthly story times are available on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
• Pre-washed material, a sewing machine and other materials are available in the Maker Space area for mask making. Material can also be taken home or you can bring your own to sew at the library.
• Curbside services are available for those who want to practice social distancing.
• Printing/copying, faxing services and an express computer is available during open hours. All other computer use is by appointment only by calling ahead at 423-337-5274.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the library’s website at www.sweetwaterpubliclibrary.org or follow the library on Facebook.
